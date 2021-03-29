Simplification of visa regime to further strengthen fraternal relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

The process of internal approval of the protocol has been completed in Azerbaijan and Turkey, according to which the citizens of the two countries will be able to make mutual trips by using the identity cards of a new type, Trend reports on March 29 referring to the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s statement.

The document was signed between the governments of Turkey and Azerbaijan on December 10, 2020.

The protocol will enter into force on April 1, 2021.

"Thus, citizens of the two countries will be able to travel by using only a new identity card,” the statement says. “The new rules, which will come into force on April 1, 2021, will further strengthen the strong fraternal ties between our countries."