Azerbaijani FM meets with Iranian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.30

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the latest events in the Caucasus, as well as on cooperation between the two countries in the Caspian Sea and other political and economic issues of mutual interest.