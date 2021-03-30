Head for Azerbaijan Railways, AZAL appointed by President's decree
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.30
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on establishing the Supervisory Boards of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSCs on March 30, 2021, Trend reports.
In accordance with the decree, the country’s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev has been appointed as head of the ADY and AZAL’s supervisory boards.
