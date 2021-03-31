Turkey's MoD shares publication on March 31 - Day of Azerbaijanis' Genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.31

Trend:

The Ministry of National Defense of Turkey has shared a publication on Twitter regarding the Day of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis of March 31, 1918, Trend reports.

“We mourn with sorrow the memory of our Azerbaijani brothers who were subjected to genocide 103 years ago by the Armenian forces in Baku, Shamakhi, Guba, Mugan, and Lankaran. We share the grief of our Azerbaijani brothers,” the publication reads.