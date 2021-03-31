SecGen of Turkic Council gives statement on occasion of March 31 - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev made the statement on the occasion of March 31, which is commemorated in Azerbaijan as the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, Trend reports citing the statement.

Amreyev noted that March 31 significances the memory of the massacre committed against Azerbaijani people in March 1918 by the Armenian forces in Baku, Shamahi, Guba, Zengezur, Karabakh and Nakhchivan.

“The national leader of Azerbaijan, Haydar Aliyev signed a decree in March 1998 in order to draw the attention of the international community to the tragic events of the near past and to symbolize all the massacres against the Azerbaijanis happened in the history,” Amreyev said.

He added that today the people and the Government of Azerbaijan pay tribute to the valuable memory of the victims and urge the world community to recognize these atrocious actions.

“On this important occasion, we join our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters in commemorating with respect all the martyrs and reiterate that as the Turkic Council we will work with all our capacity to ensure peace and stability in our region and beyond,” he said.