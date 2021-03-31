Azerbaijani president delivers speech at summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 31 March 2021 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

An informal Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) is being held in a video conference format.

In his opening remarks, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the event participants.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the Summit.

Other participants in the event includes the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of Turkmenistan Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev.