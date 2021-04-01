At end of 2021 Azerbaijan to hand over its chairmanship of Turkic Council to Turkey - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.1

At the end of this year, Azerbaijan will hand over its chairmanship of the Turkic Council to brotherly Turkey, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, making a speech at the informal Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council), held in a video conference format, Trend reports.

“First of all, I would like to thank Nursultan Abishovich Nazarbayev for his initiative to hold the summit. Nursultan Abishovich Nazarbayev is very active as honorary chairman of the Turkic Council, and this Summit is clear evidence of that,” President Aliyev said.

“Today's summit is the second summit since the October 2019 summit in Baku. A year ago, in April last year, a summit on COVID-19 was held at the initiative of Azerbaijan in Baku, and this is an indicator in itself. It shows that summits are held regularly and, of course, this has a great positive impact on the unity between member states,” Azerbaijani president said.

“At the end of this year, Azerbaijan will hand over its chairmanship of the Turkic Council to brotherly Turkey. The official summit to be held in Turkey will provide information on the work done during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship,” the head of state said.