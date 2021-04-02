Mine Action Agency chief talks 'Iskander' missile launched by Armenia on Azerbaijan's Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2

The 'Iskander' missile launched by Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijan's Shusha city during the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020 had fully exploded, Chief of the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency's Operational Headquarters Idris Ismayilov said, Trend reports on Apr.2.

"The missile exploded completely, and there was no explosive inside it. The remains of the missile were later found," added Ismayilov.