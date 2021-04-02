Launch locations of 'Iskander' missiles by Armenia on Azerbaijan still unknown - Mine Action Agency (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 11:14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The launch locations of the 'Iskander' missiles by Armenia at Azerbaijan's city of Shusha remain unknown, Idris Ismayilov, Chief of the Operational Headquarters of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, told reporters, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's city of Shusha was liberated from Armenia's occupation during the Second Karabakh war (from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020).

Ismayilov said the missile launch location could be established via a special radar. He further said the agency continues the de-mining operations.

"We still have no information on this. We don't yet know when and from what direction the missile was launched. In this regard, the agency conducts humanitarian de-mining operations. During the investigation, it was established that these were fragments of the Iskander-M ballistic-tactical missile system. The missile did not fully explode, its certain parts were scattered over a large area. The Agency staff identified 4 areas in which missile fragments were found at a far distance," he added.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.