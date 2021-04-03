Nizami Ganjavi's memory is validated by time - former president of Ecuador

Politics 3 April 2021 20:20 (UTC+04:00)
Nizami Ganjavi's memory is validated by time - former president of Ecuador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

Trend:

It is such interesting that we are talking about the legacy of Nizami Ganjavi that lived almost a thousand years, former President of Ecuador, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rosalia Arteragа Serrano said, Trend reports.

"It's so important that the legacy is validated by time and it's really a lesson that we must know.

Madame President Vaira Vike-Freiberga was talking about the passion of the books and the stories that Nizami wrote. But I think that he goes beyond, he goes to a level not only of passion but love, and love moves humanity. And it's so important the legacy of love that he can transmit, that he was compared in a certain time with Goethe; we all remember the passion of young Werther and of course we think when we talk about the poems, the love and passionate poems of Nizami about this kind of sentiments, of feelings that go beyond passion.

But talking about the lessons that we can learn from the writings of Nizami going through this pandemic situation that we are living in now. I have to tell you that personally I was enthusiastic about the possibility that the world will be going to learn a lot of lessons at the beginning of the pandemic when all of us were isolated in our homes without going not even sometimes to buy things, trying to survive with what we had in our own homes. We felt that nature was reviving, that the air was clean. That here in Quito, I can see the blue skies that I didn't see in sometime because of the contamination, because of the pollution and we hear to talk about the birds coming back, snakes going through the roads, and different kinds of animals. We said at that time: we are learning a lesson, probably the same nature is giving us this lesson.

But when we see what's happening now again going back to the bad practices, to contaminate, doing things against the others, starting fights, having a situation inside the countries, we really feel that we didn´t learn anything. In Latin America, we are feeling that waves of violence are growing. In Ecuador, we had violence this last week in prisons that we had never imagine, the amount of such cruel situations that we never experienced in the past. And we say: oh my God!, we are not learning from the lessons of the past.

Of course, I feel that now we have to put in common the thoughts and the spirit of such a personality, and maybe it's one of the goals of Nizami Ganjavi International Center to come alive with his wisdom. I really think that poets are wise people, for sure. Not even thinking of other goals as a philosophy or things like that. Poets are wise people I am convinced of that. Of course, true poets because you can find really bad ones. But he was a philosopher, he was a thinker. Then trying to bring back his lessons, his thoughts it would be excellent for the world putting it together with the sustainable development goals, with the lessons from the pandemic of coronavirus, with what's happening in the world, with the possibility of talking and really hearing the others, because people can talk but not hear the others. And that's the reality we are experiencing in most of our countries.

If we can take the thoughts of Nizami and put them into nowadays, it will be quite an experience. Put in contrast what is happening, how we can bring the philosophy of love, for example, again in a fashion, how we can't bring his thoughts, his philosophy, to try to analyze the current situations. Maybe we can do not only feel what's happening now, perhaps we can make it in a prospective way to go forward. Because we need to go forward to a new world. I was really thinking about it, with a lot of hope in this new world.

But thinkers like Nizami and actors like Greta Thunberg in Sweden and Europe, or Nemonte Nenquimo, the young indigenous leader in the jungle of Ecuador that was considered one of the 100 person most influential persons in 2020 by Times magazine, can make the difference. Yes, it is great to mention a little, small woman of the Ecuadorian Amazon the winner of the Goldman award. We can place Nemonte, Greta, and Nizami together, their thougts, acts and influence and make it and built a better world," she said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
CENN, EU, USAID take measures for revival of Georgian hospitality industry
CENN, EU, USAID take measures for revival of Georgian hospitality industry
Luxury hotels to be built in Karabakh - Azerbaijan Hotel Association
Luxury hotels to be built in Karabakh - Azerbaijan Hotel Association
Turkey to secure its place as COVID-19-safe travel hotspot
Turkey to secure its place as COVID-19-safe travel hotspot
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Slovak MFA call on to strictly adhere to ceasefire agreement of November 10, 2020 Politics 21:26
Italy reports 376 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 21,261 new cases Europe 21:05
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 4 Oil&Gas 20:41
Nizami Ganjavi's memory is validated by time - former president of Ecuador Politics 20:20
UK records another 3,423 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths Europe 20:05
All stranded ships pass through Suez Canal after Ever Green freed Other News 19:34
Kazakhstan to increase flights to Turkey Kazakhstan 19:27
Number of Turkish investors in Georgia to increase - Diaspora and Caucasus Issues Committee Business 19:20
Zarif, Le Drian hold talk on JCPOA joint Commission meeting Nuclear Program 19:15
Turkey's 1Q2021 revenues from car export to int'l market grow Turkey 19:12
Japan reports 2,774 new COVID-19 cases, 483,304 in total Other News 18:41
ADB talks CAREC transport projects under implementation in Kazakhstan Transport 18:40
Argentine leader Alberto Fernandez says tests positive for coronavirus Other News 18:13
Azerbaijan attracts European experts to modernize agricultural sector Economy 18:11
Azerbaijan confirms 2,392 more COVID-19 cases, 1,063 recoveries Society 17:14
Iran's main priority is to fight COVID-19 - President Rouhani Society 16:49
Volume of cross-border transfers of individuals to Uzbekistan increased Finance 16:49
Iran's Chabahar Port - possible alternative for Suez Canal - MD of Chabahar Free Zone Transport 16:49
Number of e-vehicles registered in Georgia to increase over coming years - E-Space Oil&Gas 16:14
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 16:00
Azerbaijani FM receives Italian ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 14:47
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 3 Society 14:29
Suez Canal shipping backlog to end on Saturday - canal authority Arab World 13:58
Reconstruction work underway in Azerbaijani Shusha by President's instructions Society 13:27
Total price of transactions on Turkmenistan’s exchange in March 2021 Finance 13:12
Iran declares details of wheat production in Ardabil Province Business 13:02
Uzbek, Kazakh businessmen sign agreements for attracting foreign investments Uzbekistan 13:02
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijani oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 13:02
Iran AEOI chief talks JCPOA progress Nuclear Program 12:59
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Denmark amid COVID-19 Business 12:59
S. Korean company interested in active dev’t of trade relations with Uzbek partners Uzbekistan 12:30
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 12:19
Major Iranian companies boost iron ore concentrate production Business 12:17
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 12:12
Georgia continues construction of bridges and tunnels at Rikoti Pass Construction 12:12
Georgia reports 580 new cases of COVID-19 for April 3 Georgia 12:04
Reconstruction of 2 schools in Nepal begins with Indian aid Other News 11:54
Azerbaijani AzStateNet network sees decrease in number of blocked "intruders" ICT 11:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:46
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund discloses 2M2021 revenues from Shah Deniz field Oil&Gas 11:37
Review of transactions in national currency at Turkmen exchange for March 2021 Finance 11:20
Azerbaijan sets up branches of Energy Regulatory Agency in liberated lands Oil&Gas 11:20
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for April 3 Uzbekistan 11:19
April 2016 battles clearly showed determination and ability of Azerbaijan to liberate its lands - Russian expert Commentary 11:18
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund announces 3M2021 revenues from ACG field Oil&Gas 11:14
Belarus seeks to restore dynamics of co-op with Azerbaijan in transport sector Transport 11:11
Iran to increase pensions of public employees Society 11:10
State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan developing new digital solutions Economy 11:10
Humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan sent to Russia’s Astrakhan region Business 11:04
Iran's FM to visit Central Asian countries next week Politics 10:58
India's daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high Other News 10:56
Iranian currency rates for April 3 Finance 10:56
Azerbaijani MoD shows footage from Zangilan's Turabad village (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 10:55
Turkey appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 09:49
Chinese authorities tell H&M to change the 'problematic map' Other News 08:51
New Georgian company launched with Produce in Georgia assistance Georgia 08:45
China calls for removal of sanctions against Iran Nuclear Program 08:43
2,122 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in last 24 hrs Kazakhstan 08:40
Hong Kong bars incoming Singapore Airlines flights over COVID-19 case Transport 08:22
Volume of cargo transshipment from Lebanon via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 07:30
World Bank confirms key elements of new climate action plan Finance 06:47
U.S. lifts Trump's sanctions on ICC prosecutor, court official US 05:59
CENN, EU, USAID take measures for revival of Georgian hospitality industry Tourism 05:10
India's export rise in March shows overall economic revival Economy 04:22
Belgium may be past the peak of COVID-19 wave Europe 03:09
U.S. factories desperate for workers, even as ranks of jobless remains high Economy 02:18
FM spokesperson urges U.S. to stop official exchanges with Taiwan Other News 01:22
UK records another 3,402 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths Europe 00:39
Regional Gender Expert Group to be set up for CAREC Gender Strategy implementation Business 00:03
India demands market-determined crude oil supply Oil&Gas 2 April 23:41
Iran to issue new policies to support production Business 2 April 23:15
Kazakhstan eyes supporting wholesale distribution centers creation in Kyrgyzstan Business 2 April 23:14
Bank of Georgia benefits from high capitalization on London Stock Exchange Finance 2 April 23:14
Zarif to visit Central Asia in coming Politics 2 April 23:07
Four UN peacekeepers killed in northern Mali Other News 2 April 22:53
Turkey registers more than 42 308 new coronavirus cases Turkey 2 April 22:18
Turkish companies to become heavily involved in restoring liberated territories of Azerbaijan - Trade Minister Politics 2 April 21:43
Uzbekistan, Portugal identify promising areas for cooperation Uzbekistan 2 April 21:14
There must be no place for glorification of fascism in CIS - Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO) Politics 2 April 20:35
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on April battles (PHOTO) Politics 2 April 20:19
Azerbaijani Air Force servicemen visit graves of martyrs of April battles (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 2 April 19:33
Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz FMs exchange views on expanding and deepening existing bilateral ties (PHOTO) Politics 2 April 19:16
Azerbaijani PM, Turkish Trade minister discuss prospects for expanding trade and economic ties Politics 2 April 19:13
No shortage of PCs and laptops in Azerbaijan - Azerbaijan Innovation Agency ICT 2 April 19:00
Azerbaijan shows footage from Khorovlu village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 2 April 18:49
Azerbaijani special forces taking part in exercises in Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 2 April 18:25
Russian tech firm launches work on small all-weather monitoring satellites Russia 2 April 17:53
US VC Merlin Ventures forms Israeli cyber fund US 2 April 17:45
Azerbaijan, Turkey sign memorandum of understanding on digital trade Business 2 April 17:45
Azerbaijan confirms 2,361 more COVID-19 cases, 822 recoveries Society 2 April 17:44
World Bank updates forecast on Azerbaijani state budget's ratio to GDP Finance 2 April 17:31
Missile at Azerbaijan’s Shusha city fired from Iskander-M system - Mine Action Agency Azerbaijan 2 April 17:31
Georgian citizens continue to register for seasonal employment program in Germany Business 2 April 17:31
Trams, trolleybuses can reduce traffic load in Baku - expert Economy 2 April 17:29
Azerbaijan reveals data on 2020 portfolio investments Finance 2 April 17:29
Tesla first-quarter deliveries beat estimates US 2 April 17:23
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to buy technological equipment Tenders 2 April 17:14
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of services Tenders 2 April 17:14
Produce in Georgia program supports first enterprise of amino acids, proteins in Transcaucasia Business 2 April 17:11
Azerbaijan gives priority to Turkey in restoration work in liberated lands – Minister Business 2 April 17:02
All news