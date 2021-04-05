Head of Public Relations Dept. of Turkish Presidency to visit Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5
Trend:
Head of the Public Relations Department of the Presidential Administration of Turkey Fahrettin Altun will pay a visit to Baku, the Presidential Administration of Turkey told Trend.
As reported, the visit is scheduled for April 10-11.
During the visit, issues of cooperation in the media sphere between Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as other issues will be discussed.
