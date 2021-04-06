Signal troops of Azerbaijan, Turkey holding joint tactical exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU. Azerbaijan, Apr.6

Trend:

The signal troops of Azerbaijan and Turkey have begun joint tactical-special exercises in accordance with the plan approved by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

In the course of the exercises, military signalmen, who have moved to the areas where combat training missions are being performed, work out the tasks of organizing a unified communications system.

During the exercises, conducted with the use of modern means of communication and automated control systems, the tasks of organizing the interaction of troops, the deployment of field command posts and other measures are being carried out.