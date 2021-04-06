OIC offers political support to Azerbaijan in its struggle against Armenian aggression

Politics 6 April 2021 14:45 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has all along offered political support to Azerbaijan in their struggle against Armenian aggression, Permanent representative of OIC delegation Rizwan Saeed Sheikh told journalists, Trend reports.

“We have seen the devastation caused by the Armenian aggression,” he said.

Рe noted that along with OIC, Pakistan also has always offered its unconditional support to Azerbaijan in this aggression, also during the 44-day war.

“As a Pakistani, as a member of a delegation, I congratulate you on the successes that you have accomplished in the war,” he added.

“We hope that now the peace has been restored and this area has been recreated, rehabilitation will take place,” he added.

In addition, he said that the members of the contact group are going to call on the next meeting of The OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), the OIC countries to participate in the reconstruction and economic well-being of this territory.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

---

All news