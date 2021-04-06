Armenia's firing of Iskander-M missile at Shusha - war crime, says Azerbaijani PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenia's firing of a missile from the Iskander-M operational-tactical system at the Azerbaijani Shusha city is a war crime, Bakhtiyar Aliyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary Committee on Science and Education, told Trend on Apr.6.

According to Aliyev, this issue needs to be investigated and the incident has given a legal and political assessment. UN Security Council resolutions and international conventions strictly prohibit the transfer of such weapons to Armenia.

The transfer of such a destructive weapon, which belongs to the co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, to the Armenian side, and the use of the missile system against Azerbaijan cast doubt on its peacekeeping and neutrality, he said.

"The Azerbaijani people, including more than 800,000 people who have been living as internally displaced persons for almost 30 years as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region by Armenia, are outraged and strongly condemn this inhuman and unfriendly incident,” noted the MP.

“External forces that are trying to supply weapons to Armenia, legitimize the Kocharyan-Sargsyan criminal group and bring it to power, will eventually stop their destructive activities and won’t allow neo-fascism to revive in the region,” Aliyev further said. “Officials shouldn’t visit Armenia until the monument to the bearer of fascist ideology and the murderer Nzhdeh (Armenian collaborator of Nazi Germany) is dismantled in Yerevan. Words shouldn’t be at odds with deeds.”

“It’s impossible to intimidate the Azerbaijani people and the state with the help of Iskander. Attempts to destabilize the socio-political situation in Azerbaijan are also doomed to failure. These forces, based on the principles of humanism and human duty, instead of spending the money on such immoral acts and on puppets in third countries, should spend them on demining the Karabakh lands, but Azerbaijan will solve this problem anyway,” he pointed out.

“The project to reanimate the defeated (during the 44-day war) Armenian Armed Forces with the help of new missiles and return the bloodthirsty ‘supreme commander’ to power is also doomed to failure. These people should come to their senses if they can do it after a crushing defeat. The Republic of Azerbaijan is the guarantor of peace and economic development in the region,” said Aliyev.

“The people of Azerbaijan and their victorious army rallied around the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev. The ‘Iron Fist’ is ready to completely destroy those who will try to violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan!" stressed the MP.

The missile was fired before the city's liberation from the Armenian occupation by the Azerbaijani army during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).