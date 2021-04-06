Azerbaijan to establish Commercialization & Technology Transfer Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.6

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of the Center for Commercialization and Technology Transfer under the Intellectual Property Agency, Trend reports.

The decree was signed in order to ensure the execution of the president's order No. 2947 dated June 2, 2017.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to establish a Center for Commercialization and Transfer of Technologies under the Azerbaijan Intellectual Property Agency within 15 days and inform the country’s president about this.