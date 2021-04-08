Azerbaijan says Armenia polluting Okhchuchay river flowing through Zangilan

Zangilan, Azerbaijan, April 8

Armenia continues to pollute the Okhchuchay River, which flows through the Zangilan region and flows into the Araz River, saod representative of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Mehman Nabiyev, Trend reports.

According to him, the monitoring carried out during the first three months of this year revealed that the content of nickel, iron and copper-molybdenum compounds in Okhchuchay is many times higher than the norm.

"Starting in the Zangezur ridge, Okhchuchai flows through the Zangilan region and flows into the Araz River. Waste from the Kajaran copper-molybdenum treatment plant at the source of this river, as well as domestic wastewater, are discharged into Okhchuchay. This leads to an excess of heavy metal compounds in the river," Nabiyev explained.

"Monitoring rivers by the ministry shows that the level of pollution of this river is higher than that of other border rivers. According to monitoring carried out in January, February and March, the content of nickel in these rivers was 7 times, iron - 4 times, and copper-molybdenum composition - 2 times more than the norm,"he said.

He added that in early March, the pollution of Okhchuchay was observed visually.

“At that time, a massive loss of biological resources, in particular valuable species of trout, was recorded in the river basin. The river continues to be polluted," said Nabiyev.