OIC calls on member states to support Azerbaijan in restoration of Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.8

Trend:

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on the member states to support Azerbaijan in restoration of Karabakh, OIC Secretary General's Assistant for Economic Affairs Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo said, Trend reports.

Sengendo made the statement at a press conference dedicated to the results of the OIC Contact Group delegation's visits to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Ganja.

“The [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict has ended, but the process of restoring the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation will take time,” he said.

“The OIC will continue to support the work on the restoration of the territories. We call on all members of the OIC to provide support,” the OIC representative said.