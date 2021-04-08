Pakistan's representative to OIC stresses need to prepare action plan on Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8
Trend:
An action plan on Karabakh should be prepared at the meeting of the ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the OIC and other international organizations, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said, Trend reports.
Sheikh made the remark at a press conference dedicated to the results of the visits to Aghdam and Ganja by the delegation of the OIC Contact Group.
"At the ministerial meeting to be held next year in Islamabad, an action plan should be prepared to ensure sustainable peace in the region," he said.
Latest
Armenia must answer for crimes against Azerbaijan before int'l justice - Gambia's representative to OIC
Forbes list of India's 10 richest billionaires: Mukesh Ambani richest with $84.5 billion, Gautam Adani second