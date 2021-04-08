Armenia must answer for crimes against Azerbaijan before int'l justice - Gambia's representative to OIC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

We saw great destruction in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, Deputy Ambassador of the Gambia to the OIC, Abu Bakr Jah said, Trend reports.

Jah made the statement at a press conference on the results of the visits to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Ganja by the delegation of the Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“In the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, we saw destroyed mosques, everything was ruined. Attempts were made to completely destroy life here, but this was not achieved. Life will be restored, here again, people will return to their homes,” he said.

The deputy ambassador said that the perpetrators of crimes committed in the territories of Azerbaijan must answer before international justice.