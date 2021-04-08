Pakistan's rep to OIC stresses need to prepare action plan on Karabakh (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:00

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan's victory achieved in the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020 in Karabakh is very important for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the OIC and other international organizations, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said, Trend reports.

Sheikh made the remark at a press conference dedicated to the results of the visits to Aghdam and Ganja by the delegation of the OIC Contact Group.

"OIC is glad for the achieved success. At the meeting of the ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held next year in Islamabad, an action plan on Karabakh will be prepared to ensure sustainable peace in the region," he said. “The success achieved by Azerbaijan give hope for the solution of other conflicts in the Islamic world.”

Besides, the head of the Pakistani office in the OIC noted that his country has always supported and will support Azerbaijan.

"We’ll continue to support the restoration of peace," added Sheikh.

Azerbaijan liberated its territories, including Aghdam district, as a result of the 44-day war from Armenian occupation.

On Nov. 10, 2020, a joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia to end the war.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.