Joint press conference between Azerbaijani FM, OIC Sec-Gen underway (LIVE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The joint press conference between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen is being held.
