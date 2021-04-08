All cities, villages, historical, religious sites, mosques, cemeteries been demolished, this is reflection of Islamophobia - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

Trend:

All the cities, all the villages, historical, religious sites, mosques, cemeteries have been demolished, and this is a reflection of the Islamophobia, Azerbaijanophobia, vandalism, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, Trend reports.

“Now when foreign journalists and diplomats are visiting the liberated territories, they can see that Armenians destroyed everything. All the cities, all the villages, historical, religious sites, mosques, cemeteries have been demolished. And this is a reflection of the Islamophobia, Azerbaijanophobia, vandalism, because as I said many times our cities have been demolished not during the first Karabakh war but after, during the times of occupation. That was a deliberate policy to erase all Azerbaijani and Islamic heritage from these historical lands of Azerbaijan, and to change the origin of those lands. I know that ambassadors, members of the Contact Group on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement visited the occupied territories recently and they have seen it with their own eyes. They made public statements. We are very grateful for that. Now we want the whole world to see it and to realize that what we have done was a just cause, based on international law, on UN charter, on our right for self-defense, and was based on justice,” the head of state said.