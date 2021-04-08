Azerbaijani president receives OIC Sec-Gen (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen on April 8, Trend reports with reference to the presidential press service.

President Aliyev delivered Dostlug order to Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen for strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.