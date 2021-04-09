Iran's banking problem to continues if FATF related bills not approved - CBI
Iran's banking problem to continues if FATF related bills not approved - CBI
Iran still waiting for its foreign currency revenues to arrive
Iran still waiting for its foreign currency revenues to arrive
South Korea not yet releasing Iran's frozen funds - CBI governor
South Korea not yet releasing Iran's frozen funds - CBI governor
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament meets with president of 75th session of UN General Assembly (PHOTO) Politics 21:01
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Queen Elizabeth II Politics 20:33
Azerbaijan clearing territory for new settlement of mines in Zangilan district Society 20:33
Azerbaijan aims developing use of wind energy Oil&Gas 20:21
Russian, Turkish presidents call for restoration of transport infrastructure of South Caucasus World 20:09
Azerbaijan actively participates in implementation of int’l projects within BTK and North-South corridors Transport 19:43
State Oil Company of Azerbaijan digitizes information on oil and gas wells in corporate database Oil&Gas 19:29
Azerbaijani, Turkish armies Joint Operational-Tactical Exercises end (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19:29
International Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy network equipment Tenders 19:28
Russia always ready for settlement option supported by sides of Karabakh conflict - Foreign Ministry Society 19:05
State Oil Company of Azerbaijan hosts opening ceremony of Visualization Center (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 19:05
Embassy of India organizes Interactive Webinar to promote Indian spices (PHOTO) Society 18:53
Bank Melli Iran’s branch in Azerbaijan completes Q1 2021 with profit Finance 18:37
Uzbekistan receives status of GSP+ system's beneficiary Uzbekistan 18:37
Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya SC opens tender for ammonium nitrate purchase Tenders 18:10
Turkish business’s interest in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz district growing (PHOTO) Economy 18:10
Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Turkish ambassador Politics 18:09
Mine Terror: Armenia's terrifying deceit – Trend’s video project Politics 18:01
Georgia and Israel agree on legal employment Business 17:56
President of VimpelCom points out necessity to observe balance between security and privacy on Internet ICT 17:45
Latvia looks to promote further cooperation with Azerbaijan in education Society 17:45
U.S. producer prices surge in March US 17:41
Development Bank of Kazakhstan looking to expand co-op with Turkish businessmen Business 17:39
Main reasons for drop in Kazakhstan's foreign reserves unveiled Finance 17:35
Azerbaijan restores production of silk carpets Business 17:30
US, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia to discuss further co-op on cargo transportation Transport 17:30
Azerbaijan National Depository Center discloses volume of coupon payments to investors in March Finance 17:30
Azerbaijan publishes latest data on vaccinated citizens Society 17:26
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan spikes by late February 2021 Finance 17:26
Israel Canada to build 450 prestige homes in Hod Hasharon Israel 17:22
Spain cuts 2021 growth forecast to 6.5% after first-quarter contraction Europe 17:19
Azerbaijan's State Tax Service introducing innovations in its database processing system Business 17:11
Canada adds 303,100 jobs in March, unemployment rate falls to 7.5% Other News 17:05
Iran's banking problem to continues if FATF related bills not approved - CBI Business 17:03
Azerbaijan confirms 2,206 more COVID-19 cases, 1,578 recoveries Society 16:49
Iran still waiting for its foreign currency revenues to arrive Business 16:48
EU gas production falls amid rising gas consumption Oil&Gas 16:32
Paris hospitals brace for COVID-19 third wave peak around April 20 Europe 16:31
South Korea not yet releasing Iran's frozen funds - CBI governor Business 16:30
Azerbaijan sees rise in 2M2021 clearing transactions for small payments Finance 16:29
Kazakhstan acquainted with global trends in attracting investments Business 16:29
Profit of Azerbaijan's Azeraluminium LLC exceeds forecast Business 16:28
Kazakhstan's Kostanay region to implement various projects within state program Kazakhstan 16:25
Azerbaijan raises at UN level issue of Armenia's refusal to provide mine maps Politics 16:25
Charter flight from Russian Tatarstan to Turkmenistan organized Transport 16:22
Consumers must protect IoT devices - Fortinet ICT 16:14
Georgia increases import of lubricants Oil&Gas 16:09
President of VimpelCom company delivers speech at 11th Russian Internet Governance Forum Politics 16:09
COVID-19 pandemic marks sharp decrease of real estate transactions in Batumi Business 16:06
Armenian savagery and vandalism obvious in liberated lands - President Aliyev Politics 16:03
UN should be active in post-Karabakh conflict period - President Aliyev Politics 16:01
Russian Drobmash plant holding talks on supplies to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15:53
Unfair distribution of vaccines on world agenda today - Azerbaijani president Politics 15:52
Construction of Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli highway continues in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)) Society 15:41
Assistant to Azerbaijani president meets with heads of Kyrgyz, Uzbek, Kazakh delegations (PHOTO) Politics 15:40
South Korean technologies to be applied in Kazakhstan's water supply system Kazakhstan 15:39
Turkmenistan, UK continue to discuss potential projects Business 15:38
Britain's Prince Philip has died Europe 15:18
EU’s LNG imports fall 3rd consecutive quarter Oil&Gas 15:14
EU says TAP’s importance for South-East Europe to increase with IGB’s launch Oil&Gas 15:10
Uzbekistan to develop hydrogen energy sector Uzbekistan 14:58
Azerbaijan shares data on lending operations in trade and services sector Finance 14:55
Central Bank of Azerbaijan, FinTech discuss expansion of digital payments in Azerbaijan Finance 14:53
Turkmenistan names volume of electricity produced by Avaza State Power plant Oil&Gas 14:37
National Bank of Georgia sees increase in international reserves Finance 14:23
Nar’s ‘TƏHSİL+’ makes online education more convenient! Society 14:23
EBRD eyes support to Kazakh CenterCredit Bank under Green Economy Financing Facility Finance 14:12
Central Bank of Azerbaijan shares data on lending Finance 14:12
Fitch Ratings assigns upcoming issue of Uzbekistan’s senior unsecured Eurobonds Finance 14:09
Major Uzbek car manufacturer, Kyrgyz industrial ministry ink co-op memorandum Uzbekistan 14:05
Facebook suspends 16,000 accounts for selling fake reviews after UK intervention Europe 13:56
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia opens tender to buy filters Tenders 13:51
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 13:44
Kazakhstan's foreign exchange reserves down Finance 13:34
Azerbaijan's Bibi-Heybat Shipyard completes repair of towing vessel Transport 13:33
Azerbaijan's Chamber of Auditors issues several licenses for audit activity Business 13:33
Azerbaijan expanding territory of Sumgayit Chemical and Industrial Park following presidential order Politics 13:32
Iran asks cryptocurrency mining centers to establish renewable power plants Business 13:18
Iran's ICT Minister denies filtering of Clubhouse app Society 13:18
Iranian MPs visit four nuclear sites to monitor implementation of Strategic Plan Law Nuclear Program 13:15
Azerbaijani FM meeting with President of 75th session of UN General Assembly Politics 13:14
OneWeb to launch several satellites from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Kazakhstan 13:13
Uzbekneftegaz, Russian Sovcombank sign MoU Uzbekistan 13:03
Georgian government approves initiative on agricultural land plots Business 13:03
Iran releases seized South Korean ship Society 12:58
Azerbaijani ADIF issues update on paid compensations to closed banks' depositors Finance 12:57
Finland aims to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions Europe 12:54
Russia records another 9,150 coronavirus cases Russia 12:52
Azerbaijan enters list of countries with lowest cost for 1GB of mobile internet ICT 12:51
Azerbaijani e-platform seeks to attract foreign players to country's startup ecosystem ICT 12:34
Azerbaijan's revenues from mandatory health insurance exceed forecast - minister Finance 12:30
Georgia reports 777 new cases of coronavirus for April 9 Georgia 12:21
President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Russian Federation Politics 12:20
Production of high quality organic fertilizers started in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 12:18
Iran proper alternative to Suez Canal: Official Business 12:10
Strong March pushes Airbus quarterly deliveries higher Europe 12:02
Azerbaijani Teammers e-platform to play big role in creating global startups ICT 11:59
Turkmenistan receives ambulance helicopter from Russia's Kazan Helicopter Plant Transport 11:54
Another batch of munition left by Armenian soldiers found in Azerbaijan's Khojavand Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:50
EY Azerbaijan Announces the Winner of the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ Competition Society 11:46
All news