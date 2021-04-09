UN interested in intensifying ties with Azerbaijan - President of General Assembly
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The United Nations (UN) is interested in intensifying relations with Azerbaijan, which is a very important country for this organization, President of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir said.
Bozkir made the remark during a meeting with Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports on April 9.
"The holding of a special UN session at the initiative of the president of Azerbaijan during the COVID-19 pandemic received a wide international public response," Bozkir added. "Now we all together must be ready for new challenges in the post-pandemic period."
