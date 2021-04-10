Turkic-speaking countries to continue to support Azerbaijan - Turkic Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.10

Trend:

Turkic-speaking countries will continue to support Azerbaijan, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev said, Trend reports.

Amreyev made the remark at the third meeting of the responsible ministers and top-ranking officials for information and media of the Turkic Council in Baku.

The Turkic Council secretary-general congratulated Azerbaijan on the liberation of its lands from the Armenian occupation.

"We are very glad that Azerbaijan has liberated its de-occupied territories. We, the Turkic states, express our solidarity with Azerbaijan," Amreyev said.