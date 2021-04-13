Italian senator talks Azerbaijan's role in ensuring energy security of Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Current relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are at a very high level, cooperation in the energy sector is especially important, Vito Petrocelli, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Italian Senate on Foreign Affairs and Emigration, said, Trend reports.

Petrocelli made the remark during a meeting with the Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

Thanking for the sincere welcome, Petrocelli conveyed greetings to Gafarova from the President of the Italian Senate, Senator Elisabetta Casellati.

The Italian Senate representative noted the important role of Azerbaijan in ensuring the energy security of Europe.

Petrocelli added that the relations between the two countries at a high level also manifest themselves in bilateral relations between the Italian and Azerbaijani parliaments.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest.