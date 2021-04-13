From very first days of reconstruction, we invited Italian companies – President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

Trend:

The visit of Italian delegation to the liberated territories is considered by us as another sign of support, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the ‘A New Look at the South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation’ conference at ADA University in Baku on April 13, 2021, Trend reports.

“Our political relations are excellent. We continue strong cooperation and this cooperation was already tested during the conflict. The visit of Italian delegation to the liberated territories is considered by us as another sign of support,” the president said.

“From the very first days of reconstruction, we invited the Italian companies. We invited them through Italian embassy. We had previous contacts because Italian companies implemented big projects here - petrochemicals, refinery, construction, architecture projects,” the head of state said.

“And we want to expand the presence of Italian companies. As I said after war, we will invite companies from friendly countries. And this is natural because the period of war was a kind of an indication of 'who is who' for us. The war made everything clear,” President Aliyev said.