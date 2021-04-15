Our international efforts in region led to creation of new formats of cooperation - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Trend:

For that we need stability not only inside Azerbaijan, which we have for already 28 years, but we need stability beyond our borders. And one of the main concerns will be our steps in order to minimize risks, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the “New Vision for South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation” international conference held at ADA University, Trend reports.

“We have taken obligation of the chair of Non-Aligned Movement with a great success. Our international efforts in the region led to the creation of new formats of cooperation or a trilateral cooperation with Turkey-Iran, Georgia-Turkey, Russia-Iran. So this is also contribution to stability and predictability. Of course, there should be zero risk of revenge attempts from Armenian side,” the head of state said.