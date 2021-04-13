Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry responds to Armenia's statement on War Trophy Park (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:50)

The Office of the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry in connection with the opening of the War Trophy Park, Trend reports on April 13 referring to the ministry.

“The hysteria of the Armenian Foreign Ministry regarding the opening of the War Booty Park in Baku and the demonstration of equipment destroyed and taken as a trophy from Armenia during the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war shows that there is no limit to the attempts of this country to denigrate Azerbaijan,” the message said.

"Azerbaijan, in accordance with the international law, liberated its territories, which were illegally occupied for almost 30 years, as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh War, ensuring its territorial integrity as a result of the shed blood and death of its sons,” the message said.

“Of course, in accordance with the world practice, we have the moral right to perpetuate this glorious Victory through parades, parks, museums, and in other ways,” the message said. “As for the demonstration of dummies of Armenian servicemen, who took part in the war, in the park, many countries have experience of displaying dummies in military museums. The message of this park and the compositions presented here is unambiguous. The great Victory over the policy of aggression and illegal occupation is the triumph of international law.”