Turkish Parliament to discuss violations by Armenia during attacks on Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.14
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
The Commission on Investigation of Human Rights Violations of the Turkish Grand National Assembly will hold a meeting on Apr.15 to discuss the facts of human rights violations during Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Turkish media.
Within the events took place during the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict, the members of the Commission will present a report ‘On the tension arisen as a result of Armenia's attack on Azerbaijan, violations during the conflict and the situation of Armenians living in Turkey.’
“Armenia continues its aggression in the diplomatic sphere as well,” the Turkish media stated.
