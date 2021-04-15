Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss military-technical cooperation prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.15

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Belarus discussed military-technical cooperation, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On April 15, the Ministry’s Chief, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation headed by the Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus Dmitry Pantus, who is on a visit to Baku.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, as well as other issues of mutual interest.