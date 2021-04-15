Turkey provided invaluable support to Azerbaijan in information war with Armenia - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

Turkey offered invaluable support to Azerbaijan in the information war it waged during the 44-day victorious Second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova told Trend on April 15.

“Azerbaijan gained a victory over Armenia in this sphere as well,” the MP said. “The Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration played a great role in suppressing Armenia’s anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Turkish propaganda campaign, was able to stop the Armenian propaganda machine, which spread lies and slander.”

“The practical support of fraternal Turkey was of particular importance in Azerbaijan’s information struggle and contributed to the formation of an objective view about the developments in the world community,” the MP said.

"Amid the information struggle that was waged during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War, from the very first day we witnessed the active and effective work of the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish presidential administration,” the MP said. “All leading Turkish media outlets were active. It is necessary to note the successful work of press secretary of the Turkish embassy in Azerbaijan, Huseyn Altynalan, in informing the international community about Azerbaijan’s just position."

The MP stressed that the Azerbaijan-Turkey relations are at the historical peak of their development and this is reflected in all spheres.

Mikayilova in particular appraised the meeting of the ministers responsible for information and media and high-ranking officials of the Turkic Council member countries held in Baku.