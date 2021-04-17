Azerbaijani president, first lady view renovation, restoration work in Baku's Pirshaghi settlement (PHOTO)(UPDATE)

Details added, the first version posted 16 April 2021 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

The reconstruction work has started and restoration work has been launched in Pirshaghi settlement, Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

Landscaping work in the settlement will be carried out both on existing buildings and in open spaces. In the central part, in front of the mosque, there are plans to build a park in accordance with Oriental gardening traditions. In the center of the park, which will be built on the traditional “Char-Bagh” (Jahar-Bagh) principle, there is a water basin and roads stretch in four directions from there.

Landscaping work in Pirshaghi is also having a positive impact on employment. The vast majority of those involved in the process are local residents. Pirshaghi, which aims to become one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the post-pandemic era due to its new appearance, is also expected to produce merchandise that will meet demand.

President Ilham Aliyev: There have always been good grape varieties here – white and black Shani.

Bunyad Gasimov, director of the “Baku Landscaping Service” LLC: We have planted 50,000 seedlings and the work continues.

President Ilham Aliyev: The same variety?

Bunyad Gasimov: At present, four varieties have been planted, including white and black Shani.

President Ilham Aliyev: It was very sweet, like honey.

Restoration and discovery of historical sites are among the main goals during landscaping. The Haji Shahverdi bath is one of the sites to be restored and preserved in Pirshaghi. This bath was built by Haji Shahverdi, a resident of Pirshaghi settlement, in the 19th century. It is known among the locals as the “Sand Bath”.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the Haji Shahverdi bath.

The President and the First Lady planted a tree in the settlement.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation for reconstruction and repair work in the Pirshaghi settlement.

Mardakan, Buzovna, and Mashtagha settlements are expected to join this process this year.

Then the head of state and his wife got acquainted with the settlement.

The projects being implemented in the settlements of Baku and Absheron district are of special importance both in terms of history and existing realities. First of all, the styles and unique colors of the local school of architecture are revived and passed on to future generations. Looking at the post-war and current pandemic realities, it is clear that our economic strength has increased significantly even despite global challenges and no social project has been reversed.

Speaking about the reconstruction work in the Pirshaghi settlement, Bunyad Gasimov said that a competition had been announced together with the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture. More than 20 proposals have been selected to prepare a concept project for reconstruction in this settlement. Of course, the specifics of the settlement, its climate, the culture of Absheron, and other factors will be taken into account.