President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated “Hovsan” and “Mashtagha” substations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated 220/110/10 kV “Hovsan” substation of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company in Surakhani district, Baku.

The head of state also launched the newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Mashtagha” substation via SCADA Dispatcher Management System.