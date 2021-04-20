Israeli journalists continue visiting Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The visit of Israeli journalists to the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from the Armenian occupation, continues, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

Correspondent of ‘Israel Hayom’ newspaper Dean, Shmuel Elmas, and political columnist for ‘The Jerusalem Post’ and ‘The Jewish Press’, Arye Gut, are making a trip to Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Gubadly districts of Azerbaijan.

They have witnessed the consequences of the Armenian vandalism, including destruction, in these areas. Moreover, Israeli journalists are monitoring the progress of construction and restoration work carried out on the liberated lands.

On Apr. 19, the journalists visited the liberated Aghdam district.