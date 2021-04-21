Armenia trying to deceive int'l community instead of fulfilling trilateral statement - MFA (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 10:27

Armenia is trying to deceive the international community instead of fulfilling the trilateral statement of 10 November 2021, said the Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports on Apr.21 referring to the ministry.

Abdullayeva made the remark commenting on the latest statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

According to her, the President of Azerbaijan in his interview dated April 20 spoke about Armenia's revanchism towards Azerbaijan and the possible threat to its territorial integrity.

"The head of the Azerbaijani state always clearly and specifically expresses his thoughts," she said. "If the Armenian Foreign Ministry wants to distort and present what was said in the form beneficial for Armenia, then this clearly indicates its intentions."

She reminded that the President of Azerbaijan said in his interview: "If we find a possible danger, we'll immediately remove it ... because this is national defense, a matter of national security."

"It's not a threat to the territorial integrity of Armenia, as stated by the Foreign Ministry of this country, but, on the contrary, an indicator of determination to respond to any threat that may arise from Armenia to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders," Abdullayeva stressed.