Armenia trying to deceive int'l community instead of fulfilling trilateral statement - MFA (UPDATE)

Politics 21 April 2021 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: the first version posted on 10:27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

Trend:

Armenia is trying to deceive the international community instead of fulfilling the trilateral statement of 10 November 2021, said the Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports on Apr.21 referring to the ministry.

Abdullayeva made the remark commenting on the latest statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

According to her, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his interview dated April 20 spoke about Armenia's revanchist intentions towards Azerbaijan and the possible threat to its territorial integrity.

"The head of the Azerbaijani state always clearly and specifically expresses his thoughts," she said. "If the Armenian Foreign Ministry wants to distort and present what was said in the form beneficial for Armenia, then this clearly indicates its intentions."

She reminded that in his interview the president said: "If we find a possible danger, we'll immediately remove it ... because this is national defense, a matter of national security."

"It's not a threat to the territorial integrity of Armenia, as stated by the Foreign Ministry of this country, but, on the contrary, an indicator of determination to respond to any threat that may arise from Armenia to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders," Abdullayeva stressed.

She noted that in his interview, Azerbaijan’s president also said that the country is ready for cooperation, emphasizing that despite the genocide committed by Armenia at the state level against Azerbaijanis in Khojaly in February 1992, the destruction of Azerbaijan’s historical, cultural, religious monuments by it, the countries should look to the future.

"As has been repeatedly stated at the highest level, Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenia on the basis of the principles of international law, in particular, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of internationally recognized borders,” said the spokesperson.

“Implementation of the trilateral statements signed on November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021, is aimed namely on such normalization. Unfortunately, instead of fulfilling the points of these declarations, Armenia is misleading its people and trying to deceive the world community," concluded Abdullayeva.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27, 2020. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Amazon to let Whole Foods shoppers pay with a swipe of their palm
Amazon to let Whole Foods shoppers pay with a swipe of their palm
UAE may impose virus curbs on unvaccinated people
UAE may impose virus curbs on unvaccinated people
Wix launches mobile app to expand customer base
Wix launches mobile app to expand customer base
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 21 Uzbekistan 12:50
Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 oil export slightly declines Oil&Gas 12:40
Azerbaijan boosts gas exports Oil&Gas 12:40
Amazon to let Whole Foods shoppers pay with a swipe of their palm US 12:37
UAE may impose virus curbs on unvaccinated people Arab World 12:34
Georgia reports 1,310 coronavirus cases for April 21 Georgia 12:34
Wix launches mobile app to expand customer base Israel 12:33
China interested in more gas supplies from Russia Other News 12:30
BP, Turkey agree on new transportation fee for Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan – sources Oil&Gas 12:25
WB to support transport and logistics in Georgia Business 12:22
Uzbekneftegaz prevents daily reduction in total gas volume at Mubarek gas processing plant Oil&Gas 12:21
Economy minister reveals total investments in industrialization in Azerbaijan Business 12:20
Iran boosts dried fruit exports Business 12:16
Gold price in Azerbaijan grows Finance 12:15
Azerbaijan unveils volume of oil production from ACG, Shah Deniz fields for 1Q2021 Oil&Gas 12:15
Kazakhstan to auction off several land plots for subsoil use Kazakhstan 12:12
President Rouhani talks Iran's Health Reform Plan Society 12:12
India to send 10 MT life-saving drugs to Sudan Other News 12:06
Azerbaijan discloses 1Q2021 state budget revenues Finance 11:43
Iran’s PMO talks about cargo movements in Dayyer port Transport 11:42
Azerbaijan reveals 1Q2021 gas production indicators from ACG, Shah Deniz fields Oil&Gas 11:42
Baku Higher Oil School wins Regional Petrobowl Competition Society 11:35
Kazakhstan's monetary base value surges Business 11:26
Memorandum of understanding signed between Turkmen, Kyrgyz coworking centers Business 11:26
Germany increases exports of locally-made goods to Kazakhstan Business 11:11
PM Modi’s visit to Portugal for India-EU summit called off, virtual summit on 8 May Other News 11:10
Cabinet approves MoU between India, Bangladesh to increase cooperation in trade remedies Other News 11:10
Uzbekistan talks increase of competitiveness of Trans-Caspian int’l transport route within Turkic Council Transport 11:08
Bulgaria receives significant cargo permits from Georgia - Ministry Transport 11:08
UK inflation rises to 0.7% in March as clothing and fuel prices grow Europe 11:07
Georgia lowers import of Turkish-made chemicals Turkey 10:54
Turkmen company continues construction of passenger car terminal Construction 10:54
Export of Turkish furniture to Uzbekistan surges Turkey 10:50
Production of petrochemical products Jam Petrochemical Complex increases Business 10:50
Cargo Targeting System to increase transit potential of Azerbaijan - SCC Business 10:45
Uzbekistan shares data on textile exports Uzbekistan 10:42
Azerbaijan sees decrease in oil prices Finance 10:42
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.21 Finance 10:35
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender to buy spares Tenders 10:33
Russia organizes tenth charter flight from Turkmenistan Transport 10:32
Armenia trying to deceive int'l community instead of fulfilling trilateral statement - MFA Politics 10:27
Ethylene production of Iran's Jam Petrochemical Complex increases Business 10:25
Turkey issues 2M2021 data on volume of cargo shipment through Zonguldak port Turkey 10:24
Kazakh MPs approve bill on improving budgetary legislation Finance 10:23
TAP begins to make contribution to Enagas’ financial results Oil&Gas 10:22
Azerbaijan shares footage from Gubadly's Ulashly village (VIDEO) Society 10:17
Enagas reduces emissions by 63% since 2014 Oil&Gas 10:12
Iranian currency rates for April 21 Finance 10:01
Azerbaijani Qala Hayat's insurance collections up for 2020 Finance 09:55
Natural gas prices to average one-third higher y-o-y Oil&Gas 09:55
Azerbaijan's AIA and ARPA to work on risk insurance Finance 09:55
Oil prices to be in line with their 2017-19 average Oil&Gas 09:51
Iran expected to increase oil output - Vienna Energy Research Group Business 09:42
JCPOA Joint Commission sets third expert group Politics 09:41
Crude oil consumption still 6% lower than pre-crisis levels Oil&Gas 09:36
Oil prices drop as India's COVID-19 surge crimps demand outlook Oil&Gas 09:25
Georgian Central Bank to carry out same intervention volume as in 2020 Business 09:05
Azerbaijan eyes to speed up audit digitalization in 2021 (INTERVIEW) Economy 08:58
GM outlined plans to allow remote work after the pandemic Economy 08:56
Turkey replaces trade chief, appoints two new ministers after restructuring Turkey 08:32
Kyrgyzstan's population outflow decreased by 21% in 2020: statistics Kyrgyzstan 08:15
Georgia 60th out of 180 countries in World Press Freedom Index Georgia 08:12
Main electricity of Natanz Enrichment Facility connected Iran 08:08
Apple introduces new iPad Pro featuring 5G, M1 chip ICT 07:31
Canada-U.S. border restrictions agreement extended another month US 06:46
Toshiba says CVC to ‘step aside to await’ guidance over offer Finance 05:56
Azercosmos' new platform to provide uninterrupted internet across Azerbaijan ICT 05:10
Malta posts 1.3-bln-euro budget deficit for 2020 Finance 04:21
EU to donate 145,000 Pfizer vaccine doses to Albania Europe 03:29
15 generals to ensure transition in Chad after death of President Deby Other News 02:35
Indian PM rules out lockdown despite second wave of COVID-19 Other News 01:48
Turkey reports over 62,000 COVID-19 cases Turkey 00:56
Azerbaijan's import of cars from Turkey drops Turkey 00:01
Municipality of Turkey’s Agri province opens tender to buy diesel fuel Turkey 20 April 23:43
Chad leader Deby, key Western ally, killed in battle Other News 20 April 23:08
Turkish energy company opens tender to build power plant in Istanbul city Turkey 20 April 22:54
Production of Sputnik V vaccine launched in Argentina Other News 20 April 22:48
CBI allocates $178 m to buy COVID-19 vaccines - CBI chief Iran 20 April 22:36
Bulk of calculations in Azerbaijan's trade turnover made via FCC - state committee Finance 20 April 22:32
Azerbaijan limits import of meat products from several countries Society 20 April 22:31
Azerbaijan's Azexport portal reveals total value of export orders Business 20 April 22:30
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry places medium-term bonds on auction Finance 20 April 22:26
Opportunities for partnership among SMEs expanding between Azerbaijan and Turkey Economy 20 April 22:25
Main reason for Georgia's increase of electricity imports revealed Oil&Gas 20 April 22:24
Prices for summer cottages, private houses increase in Baku Business 20 April 21:16
Number of client accounts in Azerbaijani banks increasing Finance 20 April 21:15
Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 export of fruit and vegetable products slightly down Uzbekistan 20 April 21:14
Azerbaijan's National Depository Center talks another interest payment on SOCAR bonds Economy 20 April 21:13
Karabakh suffered from Armenian occupation for nearly 3 decades - Turkish MP Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 April 21:13
Search for missing servicemen continues – Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office Azerbaijan 20 April 20:49
Armenia doesn't comply with clause of Nov.10 statement on restoration of economic and transport ties – Azernews Politics 20 April 20:27
Support to Eastern Partnership states - key pillar for European Council, Charles Michel says Politics 20 April 19:03
Azerbaijan joins initiative of single roaming space between Eastern Partnership countries Economy 20 April 18:17
Turkish Airlines receives permission to operate flights to number of Uzbek cities Transport 20 April 18:04
Kazakhstan’s KMK Munay decides against paying out dividends for 2020 Business 20 April 18:01
Kazakhstan's revenues from maritime cargo transport surge Business 20 April 17:58
High freight rates significantly raise global prices of commercial ships Transport 20 April 17:57
Central Bank of Iran allocates funds for import of vaccines Finance 20 April 17:54
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 21 Oil&Gas 20 April 17:53
Geostat reveals Producer Price Indices for services in Georgia Business 20 April 17:53
All news