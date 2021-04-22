Historical monuments in Azerbaijan's Aghdam vandalized - French criminal justice attorney

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Apr.22

Trend:

French criminal justice attorney Yassine Yakouti, who visited Azerbaijan's Aghdam, liberated from the Armenian occupation, has shared his impressions from the city with journalists, Trend reports on Apr.22.

“We’ve seen traces of destruction on Azerbaijani lands, vandalism of the historical monuments, mosques in Aghdam,” Yakouti said. “Azerbaijan returned its lands on the basis of international law and main point for us, attorneys, is the law’s triumph.”

“It’s terrible to see Aghdam in ruins,” he stressed.

"This city has never been the part of the administrative territory of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast (NKAO), but was captured by the Armenian Armed Forces nonetheless. It’s necessary to respect the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan," added the lawyer.

Aghdam city had been liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).