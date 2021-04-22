World community must know about Armenian atrocities in Azerbaijan – French lawyer

Ganja, Azerbaijan, Apr.22

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The world community must know about the atrocities committed by the Armenian side in Azerbaijan,French lawyer Elise Arfi, who is on a visit to Ganja, told reporters on April 22, Trend reports.

During the Second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan's Ganja city, in particular its civilian population and non-military facilities, became the target of Armenia's attacks, despite Ganja being far from the conflict zone.

“French lawyers arrived in Ganja to review the consequences of the atrocities committed by the Armenians,” Arfi added. “Of course, we came here to assess this. After reviewing the consequences of the events that took place here, we intend to bring the issue to the international level. Our goal is to initiate legal processes.”

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan.