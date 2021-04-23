Azerbaijan hopes US Administration will not make historical mistake - Assistant to president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan hopes that the US Administration will not make a historical mistake, Assistant to the Azerbaijani president, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark while answering a question about the dissemination of information by some international media that the US will take steps to recognize the so-called "Armenian genocide", Trend reports on April 23.

“Everyone knows Azerbaijan's firm and unequivocal position on the fictitious "Armenian genocide",” assistant to the Azerbaijani president added. "Azerbaijan has always been against the attempts of recognizing the so-called “Armenian genocide”. “This is a falsification of history. History must be studied by historians. If the US administration takes such a step, Azerbaijan will firmly condemn it.”

Hajiyev said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated that a step taken against Turkey is a step against Azerbaijan and any step against Azerbaijan is a step against Turkey.

“We would like to hope that the US administration will not make a historical mistake," Hajiyev added.