Germany’s biased attempt to undermine Azerbaijan - blatant hypocrisy - Azerbaijani political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23

By Elgun Mansimov - Trend:

Germany once again took a biased step against Azerbaijan during the PACE spring session, Trend reports.

During the session, Azerbaijani delegate Rafael Huseynov asked Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office Michael Roth about the mining of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia during its occupation and about its refusal to provide Baku with maps of minefields, as a result of which Azerbaijani civilians died and were injured.

Instead of answering the question of the Azerbaijani delegate, Roth urged Azerbaijan to return the so-called "prisoners of war" to the Armenian side.

Azerbaijani political analyst Natiq Miri commented on the incident at the session for Trend.

“Dozens of people die today because Armenia does not give minefield maps to Azerbaijan,” Miri said. "The international community, in particular, such countries as Germany, sees this situation. In fact, not only political but also moral features refer to this issue."

“The position of international organizations and certain countries on this issue is, first of all, a big test for themselves because there is a factor of international humanitarian law and international conventions,” the political analyst said.

"The countries claiming that always adhere to these principles cannot come to terms with Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War," Miri said.

“This bias is also caused by the fact that such countries as Germany and France were not invited to take part in the process of restoration of the Nagorno-Karabakh region,” the political analyst said.

"During the second Nagorno-Karabakh War, for example, Italy expressed support for Azerbaijan,” Miri said. “As a result, today this country is directly involved in the restoration of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.”

“Other countries that have taken a fair position on this issue are also involved in this process,” the political analyst said. “Today the UK, which vetoed the proposed UN Security Council’s resolution against Azerbaijan, is taking part in the process of restoring the Nagorno-Karabakh region.”

“The reason is simple,” the political analyst said. “These countries have a moral right to participate in this process. Germany, as is known, during the second Nagorno-Karabakh War made an attempt to present Armenia as an oppressed side while Azerbaijan as an aggressor.”

“Therefore, representatives of the West, in particular, Germany and France, stand against Azerbaijan at the PACE session today," Miri said.

“The countries that act unfairly in strategic issues cannot demand anything from any other country based on human rights,” the political analyst said. "This is blatant hypocrisy. International law is on the side of Azerbaijan."