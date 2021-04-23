Azerbaijani president appoints temporary Health Minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 23
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on appointing Teymur Musayev as the First Deputy Health Minister of Azerbaijan on Apr.23, Trend reports.
In accordance with another decree of the president, Musayev will be a temporary acting Minister of Health.
