Azerbaijan shows footage from Garagol village of Zangilan district (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated the video footage from Garagol village of Zangilan district, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.
The footage:
Latest
Joe Biden's statement on events of 1915 may not be intended for long-term strategy - Russian political analyst
Statement by political parties operating in Azerbaijan regarding US President’s position on so-called “Armenian genocide”
Recognition of so-called "Armenian genocide" by US president to lead to destabilization of US-Turkey relations - Israeli expert
Biden may drift apart decades long alliance with Ankara by recognizing so-called “Armenian genocide” – Peter Tase