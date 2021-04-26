US president's statement on 1915 events - serious blow to regional peace, stability - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.26

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The distortion of history by US President Joe Biden, who recognized the so-called ‘genocide’, being the product of sick Armenian propaganda, causes deep regret in both Turkish and Azerbaijani societies and are a serious blow to peace and stability in the region, Azerbaijani Parliament’s Member, Sevinj Huseynova told Trend.

According to Huseynova, no US president before Biden had taken such a wrong step against Turkey, a reliable ally of the country both on a bilateral basis and in NATO.

“This mistake will significantly impact US-Turkish relations. Although Turkey offered to investigate these events, Armenia trying to present its people as the most ‘disadvantaged’ in the world hasn’t accepted the proposal to set up a respective joint commission,” she said. “Falsification of history and its use for political pressure is unacceptable. The incident is also a clear example of double standards and bias that are well known to Azerbaijan. So, the US, distorting the above-mentioned events of 100 years ago, hasn’t yet recognized as a state the genocide of Azerbaijanis committed by Armenia 30 years ago in Khojaly town, never mentioning it. Besides, Armenia committed the genocide of Azerbaijanis in 1918. Why nothing is said about this? This is another display of double standards".

The MP noted that the recognition of the so-called ‘genocide’ is the result of many years of work by the Armenian lobby.

"The Armenian lobby has always influenced various congressmen and officials in the US with the attraction of financial resources. There are still a large number of officials in the US Administration and Congress who are under the influence of and financially dependent on the lobby," she added.

According to her, the step taken by the US president is also a serious blow to the new atmosphere of cooperation in the region.

“As a result of Azerbaijan’s liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. through early Nov.2020, a new atmosphere of cooperation has been formed in the region, and opportunities for the economic development of Armenia have opened. However, such a step from the US in the current situation, in fact, puts Armenia at a disadvantage,” Huseynova further said.

“Today, work is underway in the region to open transport corridors and borders, but the aforementioned step of the US president is a serious blow to such projects. Perhaps the Turkish-Armenian border could open, but recognition of the so-called ‘genocide’ slows down these processes. The president’s statement has no legal force, but the US put Armenia at a disadvantage, causing a serious blow to peace and stability in the region," she concluded.