“Zangazur transportation corridor” will allow Azerbaijan to strengthen its position as Eurasia’s transport, logistic hub - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

Trend:

The “Zangazur transportation corridor” will allow Azerbaijan to strengthen its position as Eurasia’s transport and logistic hub, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the seventy-seventh session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is eager to maintain sustainable peace and security in the region. Azerbaijan has made an enormous contribution to the launch of regional connectivity projects such as East-West, North-South, North-West transportation corridors,” President Aliyev said.

“We are now working on the realization of the “Zangazur transportation corridor”, which will be an integral part of the East-West corridor connecting Asia and Europe through Azerbaijan. This corridor will allow Azerbaijan to strengthen its position as Eurasia’s transport and logistic hub. I invite partner countries from Asia and the Pacific to consider the potential of this regional project,” the head of state said.