Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening ceremony of military unit in Jabrayil district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Jabrayil and Zangilan districts on April 26.
President Aliyev, the first lady, and their daughter attended the opening of a military unit of the State Border Service in Jabrayil district.
Latest
US assures delivery of assistance in 48 hours, Ajit Doval also dials Saudi Arabia and UAE for support
Kazakh – Georgian Economic Union contributes to deepening economic and cultural relations - Honorary Consul