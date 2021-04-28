President Aliyev warns revengeful forces in Armenia: If similar attempt is made again, enemy will be destroyed on spot

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

Trend:

The recent military provocation against our border guards in the direction of Zangilan on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border should be the last such attempt. We showed restraint and did not respond to this provocation. But this is the last warning, President Ilham Aliyev Said during the meeting with servicemen of the State Border Service after viewing conditions created at the military unit in Jabrayil, Trend reports.

“Unfortunately, the revengeful forces in Armenia have raised their head yet again, are accusing us and making territorial claims. I want to warn them from here to stop these ugly deeds, or they will face a bitter end. We showed who was who during the patriotic war. An iron fist crushed the enemy's head. The recent military provocation against our border guards in the direction of Zangilan on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border should be the last such attempt. We showed restraint and did not respond to this provocation. But this is the last warning. If a similar attempt is made again, the enemy will be destroyed on the spot. We are protecting our border and will continue to do so. The border of each country is one of its state symbols. Azerbaijan has fully restored its borders and territorial integrity. Our Armed Forces won the war with courage and heroism. The role of border guards in our overall victory is very large. I appreciate it. It is no coincidence that many servicemen have been awarded high orders and medals of our state,” the head of state said.