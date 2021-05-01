Russian MPs, experts arrive in Azerbaijan's war-torn Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

Russian MPs and experts have arrived in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The Russian delegation has visited the mausoleums of the Karabakh khans in the Imarat cemetery in Aghdam.

The MPs and experts got acquainted with the consequences of the vandalism committed by the Armenians at the cemetery.