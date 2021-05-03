For us, cooperation with Serbia is of big importance - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

For us cooperation with Serbia is of big importance, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Serbia Dragan Vladisavljevic, Trend reports.

“As you said our countries are strategic partners and an area of cooperation now covers a lot of directions. I think that we need to concentrate on already those areas where we have big progress and to look at what we can do in some areas where we are in the initial stage of active cooperation. But as far as our partnership in international organizations, I am sure we will continue to support each other, to defend each other’s interests,” the head of state said.

“In quite a number of international institutions, we already demonstrate a very high level of solidarity. So, this is important, because it really reflects the sincere origin of our cooperation. With respect to bilateral relations, of course, having a very high level of political contacts we need to concentrate on the areas of economic development,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“You know that now we are in the preliminary stage of reconstruction in the liberated territories. I hope that Serbian companies as companies from friendly countries will be active, and they will come and will be presented with initial information about our plans. They will join the international team of companies from friendly countries in the reconstruction. So, I think that there will be a lot of areas to concentrate,” the head of state said.